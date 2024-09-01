Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 5.2% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.37. 3,631,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

