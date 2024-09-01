Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

