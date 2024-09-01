Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The company has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.