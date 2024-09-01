Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Fonville Wealth Management LLC

Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.85. 1,808,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,764. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

