Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Short Interest Update

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,034. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.97. Veralto has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,241,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 964.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

