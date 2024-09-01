Verasity Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $24.65 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

