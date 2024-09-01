Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,009,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

