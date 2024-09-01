Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Vertex comprises approximately 9.5% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $77,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,124,328.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $895,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,654.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $49,395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,554,641 shares in the company, valued at $84,124,328.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,199,900 shares of company stock valued at $113,502,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $38.69 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $40.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.66 million. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

