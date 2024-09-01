Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.64.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.