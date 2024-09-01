Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,290 at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,491 ($19.66) to GBX 1,290 ($17.01) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Victrex Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,030 ($13.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £896.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2,942.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,210.07. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 970 ($12.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,577 ($20.80).

Get Victrex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,740 ($27,350.65). In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,037 ($13.68) per share, for a total transaction of £20,740 ($27,350.65). Also, insider Ros Rivaz bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,229.72). Insiders bought 15,950 shares of company stock worth $17,440,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.