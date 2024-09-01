Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 1,231 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 15,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $174.83. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

