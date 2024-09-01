Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,895,015,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.13. The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

