Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,526 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Visa stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,793. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its 200 day moving average is $273.13. The company has a market cap of $505.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

