VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 59,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 225.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,296 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.91.

VOC Energy Trust Announces Dividend

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 103.79% and a net margin of 91.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

