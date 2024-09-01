W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.