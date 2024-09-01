W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,367,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

ELV opened at $556.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.04. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $557.60. The company has a market cap of $129.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

