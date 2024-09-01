W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $259.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

