W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 561 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

