W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.