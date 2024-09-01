W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WPC opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,971,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,007,000 after buying an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,570,000 after purchasing an additional 204,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.