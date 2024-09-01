Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.08. The company had a trading volume of 23,010,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,861,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

