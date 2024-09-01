Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after acquiring an additional 268,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 288,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 186,989 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 322,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.