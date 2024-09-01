Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HON. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

