Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at $121,076,418,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,021. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.74. The company has a market capitalization of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

