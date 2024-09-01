Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,587 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.57. 25,874,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,090,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

