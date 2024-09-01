Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 456 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $31.09. 11,287,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,803,783. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Read Our Latest Report on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.