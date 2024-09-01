Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,866,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after acquiring an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,634,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after purchasing an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

