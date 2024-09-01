Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

