Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $196.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.09 and its 200-day moving average is $183.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

