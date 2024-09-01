Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $297,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 91.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $855.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $857.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

