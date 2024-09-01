Watershed Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

