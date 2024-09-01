Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alcoa by 11.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,035,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $909,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.64%.

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.