Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $174.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

