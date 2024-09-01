Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $18.17 Million Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,810 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,100,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

