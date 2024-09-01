Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $298,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NYSE:NVS opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

