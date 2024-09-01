Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 39,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,204,000.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $190.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.11. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $60.64.
Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile
The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.
