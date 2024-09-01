Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,466 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,247 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $141.29 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

