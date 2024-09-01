Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 197 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O opened at $62.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $62.41.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.02.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

