Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. HNI’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HNI news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $459,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $96,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,580 shares of company stock worth $7,615,363. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

