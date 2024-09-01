Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.26% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after purchasing an additional 628,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 967.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 292,760 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,826,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 61,821.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

