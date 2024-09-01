Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 1.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,587,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,282,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.60. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.