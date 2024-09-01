Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 3,679,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

