Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ASML by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $16.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $903.87. The company had a trading volume of 991,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,936. The company has a market cap of $356.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $945.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $954.39. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.