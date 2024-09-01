Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Makes New $665,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.18.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.4 %

Zscaler stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.36 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

