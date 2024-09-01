Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 1.3 %

CSX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 9,050,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,738. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

