Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 357 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,898,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after buying an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,985,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,683 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after acquiring an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $224.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average is $197.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

Get Our Latest Report on AMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.