Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 385 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.93. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

