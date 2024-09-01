Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 389 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,726,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK stock traded up $5.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.03. 962,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,876. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $314.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

