Wedbush Weighs in on SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.58). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,600,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,962,000 after buying an additional 691,894 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 758,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 109,865 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,475,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

