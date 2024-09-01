WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,405.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in WesBanco by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.